Libya's Political Divide Deepens as Tobruk Parliament Appoints New Prime Minister

Libya’s eastern-based parliament has voted Fathi Bashagha to be the country’s new prime minister, despite the UN-backed government and premier refusing to be recognise it. Bashagha was an interior minister of the Tripoli-based unity government, and the House of Representatives’ move is viewed as a setback to the internationally-mediated political process. The UN says it still recognizes Abdulhamid Dbeibah as the legitimate prime minister, and the appointment of Bashagha is expected to deepen rivalries between Libya's east and west. Still, Bashagha has promised to continue with a democratic transition. What should Libya's new political roadmap be? Will divisions in Libya now deepen further? Guests: Anas El Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Tim Eaton Senior Research Fellow with Chatham House's Middle East and North Africa Programme