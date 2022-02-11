February 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can China and Russia affect real change to the existing world order?
The leaders of Russia and China have met for the 38th time since 2013. The Russian President Vladimir Putin met Xi Jinping in Beijing a week ago for the opening of the Winter Olympic Game at a time when their countries are confronting unique foreign policy issues. Barry Pavel from the Atlantic Council weighs in. #Xi #Putin #Ukraine
Can China and Russia affect real change to the existing world order?
Explore