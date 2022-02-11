Thousands blockade Canadian capital over vaccine mandate

They're calling themselves the Freedom Convoy. Thousands of truckers and other workers have been blockading the streets of Canada's capital, demanding that the government lift a vaccine mandate for border crossings. Authorities say those demands can't be met. They've arrested dozens of demonstrators and taken steps to block their funding. Yet the protests continue, and as Daniel Padwick reports, the showdown is already taking a toll on Canada's economy. Moshe Lander, a senior lecturer on economics at Concordia University, joined us from Montreal in Canada. #FreedomConvoy #VaccineMandateProtests #CanadianTruckersBlockRoads