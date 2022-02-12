February 12, 2022
New Yorkers protest over school mask mandates
Several US states are moving to end mask mandates, as the number of COVID-19 infections has declined in recent weeks. The issue has drawn heated protests in New York, which is lifting a mandate for businesses, but not schools. Meanwhile, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed. It's still urging everyone to use masks. Frank Ucciardo has more.
