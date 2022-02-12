February 12, 2022
Ontario court grants injunction to end US-Canada border blockade
Truckers at the on-going protest in Canada's capital say they will not move - even under threat of a tough new crackdown by authorities and some cracks in their support. The truckers are demanding the end to all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. Andy Roesgen reports. #TruckersProtests #Canada #VaccineMandate
