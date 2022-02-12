February 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US says Russia looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
The Ukrainian military has been fighting Russian-backed separatists for nearly eight years now in trench warfare. But if Russia launches an invasion on the scale that some predict, it would turn into a conflict of a very different kind. TRT World's Sara Firth is embedded with the Ukrainian military to bring you an exclusive look at life on the front line. #UkraineRussiaBorder
US says Russia looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Explore