WORLD
1 MIN READ
Report finds out 53% of all countries have authoritarian regimes
Is the the world tilting towards a new global order, one thats dominated by dictatorships? According to a recent report by the Economist magazine, 55 percent or 93 out of 155 countries around the world are being governed by authoritarian or semi authoritarian regimes, while 53, including the United States are listed as flawed democracies. Global economics, the rise of China and COVID-19 are playing a major part in the change. Mark Klusener takes a look.
Report finds out 53% of all countries have authoritarian regimes
February 12, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us