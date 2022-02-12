Report finds out 53% of all countries have authoritarian regimes

Is the the world tilting towards a new global order, one thats dominated by dictatorships? According to a recent report by the Economist magazine, 55 percent or 93 out of 155 countries around the world are being governed by authoritarian or semi authoritarian regimes, while 53, including the United States are listed as flawed democracies. Global economics, the rise of China and COVID-19 are playing a major part in the change. Mark Klusener takes a look.