Deforestation in Brazil's rainforest hits new record in January

Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest hit a seven-year high in January. The country’s environment ministry says making month-by-month comparisons doesn’t give an accurate picture of the devastation. But environmentalists accuse the government of President Jair Bolsonaro of making false promises to protect the rainforest while at the same time encouraging its demise. Liz Maddock reports.