February 12, 2022
US worried truckers' protest may touch down at Super Bowl
Authorities in Washington have warned that the truckers' protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada could spread to the United States. And they are worried it may even disrupt the Super Bowl, the final game of the US National Football League, this weekend in Los Angeles. TRT World’s Martin Markovits spoke to drivers outside of Los Angeles about this growing movement.
