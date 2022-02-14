Lebanon marks 17 years since killing of former PM Rafik Hariri

It's been exactly 17 years since Lebanon's prime minister, Rafik Hariri, was assassinated. In 2020, a UN court convicted Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash, in absentia, to life in prison. Three other defendants were also acquitted. Following decades of corruption and failed policies, Lebanon is now mired in a severe financial crisis. Aksel Zaimovic takes a look at the impact of Rafik Hariri's legacy.