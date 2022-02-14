Türkiye announces new economic reforms to rein in inflation

Foreign direct investments to Türkiye reached more than $14 billion in 2021, surging 81 percent over the previous year. That's despite a global decline in the flow of investments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile the government has announced new economic reforms which it says will help rein in inflation and boost the country's foreign currency reserves. For more on this, we are joined by Taha Arvas. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University. #TurkeyEconomy #TurkishInflation #TurkishLira