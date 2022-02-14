Oil prices jump to seven-year highs on supply jitters

Oil prices have hit their highest level in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and EU sanctions. This would in turn disrupt exports from Russia -- the world's top producer -- in a market that's already very tight. For more on this, we spoke to Yousef Alshammari, who is the CEO of CMarkits. #OilPrices #UkraineRussia #RussiaSanctions