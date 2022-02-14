WORLD
Diplomatic Desperation over Ukraine: Will Russia Wage War in Europe or has West Become Hysterical?
The Kremlin calls it 'peak hysteria'. US officials are giving descriptive accounts of Russia’s alleged invasion plans, while Ukraine’s leader says he’s seen no evidence of it. Instead President Zelenskyy says the West is stoking panic, as he meets German Chancellor Olaf Sholz in Kiev. And despite more meetings and military maneuvering, Europe still appears to be staggering towards the precipice of war, as it urges its citizens to leave Ukraine. How did we get here and is diplomacy failing? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Ben Aris Editor in Chief at BNE IntelliNews Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council
February 14, 2022
