WORLD
1 MIN READ
US-Canada bridge reopens after police remove last few protesters
With the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada now cleared of almost all protesters, authorities are working to re-open the Ambassador Bridge. It also appears police in the capital Ottawa are preparing to move on truckers who first arrived in the city centre over two weeks ago. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #CanadaTruckers #USCanadaBridge #Pandemic
US-Canada bridge reopens after police remove last few protesters
February 14, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us