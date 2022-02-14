February 14, 2022
US-Canada bridge reopens after police remove last few protesters
With the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada now cleared of almost all protesters, authorities are working to re-open the Ambassador Bridge. It also appears police in the capital Ottawa are preparing to move on truckers who first arrived in the city centre over two weeks ago. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest. #CanadaTruckers #USCanadaBridge #Pandemic
