February 14, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Kiev amid warnings of war
Ukraine has no plans to step back from it's pursuit of NATO membership - that should put any scepticism from some Western countries to rest. But it won't do anything to quell Russia's anger and demands to roll back forces. And as Claire Herriot reports, diplomatic talks are on-going with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits to Kiev and Moscow. #Ukraine #Russia #NATO
