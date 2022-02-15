Türkiye and UAE sign 13 agreements during Erdogan's visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates for what's being described as a new era in relations between the two countries. President Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have expressed their desire to leave disagreements in the past and forge a strong friendship going forward. Ali Mustafa has more.