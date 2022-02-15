WORLD
Will Iraq’s Political Paralysis Embolden Terror Groups in the Region?
It's been 4 months since Iraqis voted in parliamentary elections. But the country remains politically paralyzed. A government has yet to form, with political parties deadlocked over who will hold key posts. The latest blow came after Iraq's Supreme Court barred veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari from running for president over allegations of corruption. Zebari, a former foreign minister comes from the Kurdish minority, which traditionally has held the mostly ceremonial post of president. His exclusion follows last week's decision by Iraqi lawmakers to postpone the presidential vote. What security challenges could arise from Iraq's political stalemate, and are terror groups in the region looking to exploit the divide? Guests: Lahib Higel Senior Iraq Analyst at Crisis Group Omer Ozkizilcik Security Analyst
Will Iraq’s Political Paralysis Embolden Terror Groups in the Region?
February 15, 2022
