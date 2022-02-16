WORLD
Across The Balkans: Why has the Western Balkans become a pollution hotspot?
Poor air quality in the Balkans is contributing to diseases, shorter life expectancies and higher healthcare costs, making the region Europe's pollution hotspot. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from the Montenegrin town of Pljevlja, where one in five deaths is caused by air pollution. Plus, plastic waste is another massive problem that affects public health in the region. North Macedonia introduced a ban on the sale of plastic bags in stores to address the issue. But while many support the decision, some say it’s too expensive to buy recyclable bags. Bekim Laci reports from Skopje. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 16, 2022
