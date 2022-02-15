WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia says it is moving some troops back from the border
We don't want war in Europe ' is the message that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the world. His comments were made in a news conference shortly after his meeting with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, aimed at defusing the crisis caused by Russia's troop build on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that some troops have started returning from the border area as military drills are coming to an end. Our Europe correspondent Simon Mc-Gregor Wood reports.
Russia says it is moving some troops back from the border
February 15, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us