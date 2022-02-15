WORLD
1 MIN READ
18,000 killed when massive earthquake triggered tsunami in 2011
Japan has plans to release into the sea more than a-million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency are in the country to assess whether the plan is safe, as well as the radiation effects on humans and sea life. If the release goes ahead, it's likely to anger neighbours such as South Korea. Francis Collings looks back at what happened on that fateful day in 2011.
