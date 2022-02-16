Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates

Ankara and Abu Dhabi are more than 2,500 kilometres apart, but this week the two capitals have felt much closer together. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is wrapping up his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade. The trip has been all about ushering in a new era of relations between the two countries, where disagreements are left in the past, and the focus is fixed on a future based on mutual respect. A key priority is forging a strengthened economic partnership, and Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed 13 agreements to enhance co-operation on everything from defence and trade, to technology and agriculture. What impact will repaired Emirati-Turkish relations have on the wider region? Guests: Ebtesam Al-Ketbi President of the Emirates Policy Center. Ahmet Keser Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies