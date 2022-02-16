WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates
Ankara and Abu Dhabi are more than 2,500 kilometres apart, but this week the two capitals have felt much closer together. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is wrapping up his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade. The trip has been all about ushering in a new era of relations between the two countries, where disagreements are left in the past, and the focus is fixed on a future based on mutual respect. A key priority is forging a strengthened economic partnership, and Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed 13 agreements to enhance co-operation on everything from defence and trade, to technology and agriculture. What impact will repaired Emirati-Turkish relations have on the wider region? Guests: Ebtesam Al-Ketbi President of the Emirates Policy Center. Ahmet Keser Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies
Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates
February 16, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us