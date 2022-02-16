BIZTECH
Oil prices drop from eight-year highs as Ukraine tensions ease
Consumers around the world are getting relief as oil prices fall from their eight-year highs, amid signs of cooling tensions between Russia and Ukraine. International crude benchmark Brent is trading around $92 a barrel, after reaching $96 earlier in the week. Stock markets are also in the green, reversing three days of losses. Danni Hewson is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in Huddersfield in England. She said the dip in oil prices is temporary, and consumers should expect costs to go up in the coming weeks. #OilPrices #UkraineRussia #StockMarkets
February 16, 2022
