WORLD
1 MIN READ
Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints in Mogadishu
At least five people have been killed and several injured in attacks by Al Shabab militants in and around Mogadishu. Somalia state television is reporting that two of the victims are children. It's seen as a show of force, as the nation prepares for a much-delayed election. The group has carried out frequent attacks against the Somali government for years. Last week it targeted a minibus carrying election delegates. Francis Collings has more. #Somalia #TerrorAttack #AlShabab
Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints in Mogadishu
February 16, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us