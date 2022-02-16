February 16, 2022
Schools reopen in India's Karnataka amid hijab row
Students have been returning to high schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka while the high court of the province considers a hijab ban. Schools were closed last week after the issue prompted clashes. The row has heightened fears among Muslims in India who say they're under attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
