Macron mulls withdrawing all French troops from Mali

France says it's no longer viable for it to fight militants in Mali. President Emmanuel Macron wants to re-organise his troops deployed in the Sahel region in northern Africa. But it's a complicated area, with more than one conflicting force, and there's concern about the knock-on effects of a French withdrawal. Francis Collings reports. #FrenchTroops #Mali #Macron