February 17, 2022
WORLD
More than 100 people killed after heavy rains trigger mudslides
More than 100 people have been killed in landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petropolis. Located in the mountains north of Rio, the city was hit by heavy downpours, equivalent to one month of rain in a single day. Round the clock search and rescue operations are taking place and a state of emergency has been declared. Craig Vermay reports.
