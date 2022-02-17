February 17, 2022
Al Shabab militants target police stations, security checkpoints
In Somalia, at least five people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in attacks by the Al Shabab terror group. As the country prepares for a much-delayed presidential election, the attacks included a suicide car bombing and targeted police stations and checkpoints in and around the capital Mogadishu. Francis Collings reports.
