Hong Kong hospitals overloaded as COVID-19 cases spike

A huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has all but crippled the city's health system. Hospitals are at capacity, forcing the government to commandeer hotel rooms for patients. Five-thousand new infections are expected to be confirmed on Thursday - that's 40 times higher than the case load two weeks ago. Hong Kong's 'zero tolerance' approach to the coronavirus is in stark contrast to many European countries, that say they've ridden-out the latest wave and are ready to re-open. Melinda Nucifora has more.