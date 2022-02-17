WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong hospitals overloaded as COVID-19 cases spike
A huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has all but crippled the city's health system. Hospitals are at capacity, forcing the government to commandeer hotel rooms for patients. Five-thousand new infections are expected to be confirmed on Thursday - that's 40 times higher than the case load two weeks ago. Hong Kong's 'zero tolerance' approach to the coronavirus is in stark contrast to many European countries, that say they've ridden-out the latest wave and are ready to re-open. Melinda Nucifora has more.
Hong Kong hospitals overloaded as COVID-19 cases spike
February 17, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us