WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high'
The warnings are increasing from the US of a Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine. President Joe Biden says Moscow could be on the brink of an incursion and maybe looking for a pretext to launch its troops. NATO chiefs have also voiced similar concerns after Ukraine said pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten, in what he called a “big provocation”. Moscow denies all the reports which it calls baseless and meanwhile has given a response to western proposals to end this crisis. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high'
February 17, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us