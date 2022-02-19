WORLD
1 MIN READ
Insiders say Germany failing to fight far-right
Two years ago, nine young people with migrant backgrounds were killed in a far-right terror attack in the German city of Hanau. Since then, the government has launched several initiatives against racism. But with extreme right-wingers sitting in parliament, infiltrating the military and further arming themselves, insiders say committees alone are not enough to fight the far-right threat. Sibel Karkus spoke to a former neo-Nazi and has this report.
Insiders say Germany failing to fight far-right
February 19, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us