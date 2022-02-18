BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Dow Jones suffers its worst day of the year amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine
Asian markets are under pressure after the US warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day of 2022. It lost 600 points in its biggest daily drop since the end of November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 also ended down 0.75%, with leisure and travel stocks leading losses For more on this, we are joined by Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. #UkraineRussia #DownJones #MarketTurmoil
Dow Jones suffers its worst day of the year amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine
February 18, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us