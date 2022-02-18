Dow Jones suffers its worst day of the year amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Asian markets are under pressure after the US warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day of 2022. It lost 600 points in its biggest daily drop since the end of November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 also ended down 0.75%, with leisure and travel stocks leading losses For more on this, we are joined by Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. #UkraineRussia #DownJones #MarketTurmoil