TRT World’s programme focuses on the climate crisis affecting every human on the planet. In this month’s episode we examine how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are a menace to the environment by using more energy than some countries. As massive storms become more frequent and occur over increasingly greater areas, we’ll bring you a report from Cuba, whose emergency response procedures save thousands of lives each year. We’ll take you to Antarctica with a group of scientists learning about global heating by studying the slowly disappearing ‘Doomsday Glacier’. And we pose the question: how can we stop farting cows from polluting the atmosphere? We chat to a professor whose ideas are helping us all breathe easier. Guests: Johannes Sedlmeir Researcher on Applications of Blockchain Technology Maggie Gill Chairperson, Scottish Science Advisory Council
February 18, 2022
