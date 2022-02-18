Interview with Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkiye, Vasyl Bodnar

Ukraine's military says it has recorded 60 ceasefire violations by Russian-backed separatists over the past 24 hours. President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling it a big provocation. Kiev says more than 10 settlements have been targeted with heavy artillery, mortars, and a tank. In the studio with me is Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkiye, Vasyl Bodnar.