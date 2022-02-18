WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can AU-EU Summit renew Africa’s Relationship with Europe?
The European Union and African Union are keen to portray their ties as a 'partnership between equals'. And as leaders from the two continents met at the EU-AU Summit in Brussels, there was plenty of positive rhetoric and financial pledges. But the legacy of European colonialism in Africa casts a long shadow. Former imperial powers have long been accused of taking a paternalistic, patronising attitude towards African nations. How much does Europe's troubled past complicate Africa’s modern-day struggle for peace and prosperity? Guests: Yeah Samake Former Malian Ambassador and Presidential Candidate Nabila Ramdani French Algerian Journalist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House
Can AU-EU Summit renew Africa’s Relationship with Europe?
February 18, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us