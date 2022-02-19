The Crossroads: Finding Home for the Homeless

In 2020, homelessness was on the rise in the United States and more than 580,000 people were without a home. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted counts of unsheltered people, leaving a gap in what we know about homelessness. But experts say that tent cities have increased in Washington DC and across the US, and worry that homelessness may worsen as eviction moratoriums are phased out.