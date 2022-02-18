WORLD
How Is Türkiye’s Engagement With Africa Different From China and the West?
2021 was an important year for Türkiye's relations with Africa. President Erdogan visited several countries on the continent, and he hosted a partnership summit with African leaders in Istanbul, to forge new trade deals. But Ankara's ties with the continent go well beyond commercial opportunities. Turkish aid groups have provided assistance in drought hit regions and conflict zones. And Türkiye isn't the only country looking to engage the continent on a large scale. But countries like France and China have faced criticism over their practices. So where does Türkiye's engagement fit in? Has it found a different path to engage Africa? Guests: Hassan Khannenje Director of the HORN Institute David Arase Resident Professor at Hopkins-Nanjing Centre
February 18, 2022
