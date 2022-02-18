WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Have Türkiye’s Ties With NATO Evolved Since Joining 70 Years Ago?
1952 was a crucial turning point for Türkiye. The country was fighting alongside the US in the Korean War and it was also the year it joined the NATO military alliance. One of its earliest members, Türkiye provided the western bloc with a strong foothold to contain Soviet expansion. And since joining, Türkiye has been actively involved in almost every major NATO mission. But that partnership hasn't always gone both ways. Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Ankara has criticized some NATO members for not acknowledging security threats facing Türkiye. The growing crisis over Ukraine has also exposed long simmering divisions within the alliance. Guests: Mustafa Aydin Professor at Kadir Has University Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director of the European Neighbourhood Council
How Have Türkiye’s Ties With NATO Evolved Since Joining 70 Years Ago?
February 18, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us