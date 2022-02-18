Russia-backed separatists begin evacuations amid fresh clashes

Shelling has continued on either side of the frontline in eastern Ukraine according to both the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists. Russia meanwhile has announced it wil be holding military drills on Saturday, involving cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Western sources say the Russians now have almost 190,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's borders, and believe Moscow could order an attack any day. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest