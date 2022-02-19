WORLD
Has Germany done enough to tackle the far-right?
It’s been two years since Germany was struck by one of its worst ever terror attacks, when a far-right gunman in Hanau shot dead nine people, including four Turks. Critics believe Germany may still be underestimating the threat of underground racist networks, as it did with the neo-Nazi NSU which went on a murdering spree in the 2000s. Berlin is also criticised for not cracking down tough enough on the far-right. So where do things stand at the moment? #NeoNazis #HanauAttack #Germany
