US convinced Russia will invade Ukraine in coming days
Russia denies any accusations of plans to invade Ukraine but troops surrounding Ukraine from Belarus to the Black Sea have raised alarm. In his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to stop provocations and repeated his requests for security guarantees. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US has reasons to believe that Moscow will invade Ukraine in the coming days. Our correspondent Muttalip Erdogan has the latest from Washington.
February 19, 2022
