Moscow accuses West of hysteria, says it has no plans to invade

Joe Biden is convinced Russia's Vladimir Putin has made up his mind and decided to invade Ukraine. In the separatist east, fearing an attack by governmnent forces, people are leaving for Russia. Kiev says it's separatist propaganda. Giray Sadik, the director of the European Studies Research Center at the Ankara Yildirim Beyazıt University, has more.