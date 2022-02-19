Daunte Wright's killer sentenced to two years in prison

In the United States, a police officer has been sentenced to two years in jail for killing a black man during a traffic stop. Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright in April, after mistakenly firing her gun, saying she thought she was holding her taser. Prosecutors initially sought a longer sentence, but the judge ruled against, saying there weren't 'aggravating factors' to justify it. Joseph Haynes Davis has more.