Biden says Putin made his decision to invade Ukraine
The Russian president says he has no plans to invade Ukraine but wants Moscow's wider security concerns addressed. However, the US President Biden's comments are the clearest indication of just how close the world may be to catastrophic confliuct in Europe. Previously, the President and the National Security staff had said that they did not know whether Putin had made a final decision. What made them change their minds? Robert Maginnis, a retired US army lieutenant colonel and the author of eight books on national security, weighs in from Virginia.
February 19, 2022
