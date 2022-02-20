WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World witnesses escalation of shelling, gunfire on front line
TRT World has filmed this exclusive footage of explosions in the Donbass region Saturday night. There has been a significant escalation of activity on the front lines of eastern Ukraine over the last several days. Two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and four others injured. This separatist-controlled area is where tensions are highest, and Saturday saw nearly 2,000 ceasefire violations. Separatists are preparing for an attack by government forces, while Kiev says this region is where false flag operations are being planned as a pre-text for a Russian invasion. #UkraineConflict #DonbassRegion #Russia
TRT World witnesses escalation of shelling, gunfire on front line
February 20, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us