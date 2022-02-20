Police end three-week occupation, arrest more than 170 people

Canadian police say the 'occupation is over', after clearing most protesters from an encampment outside Ottawa's Parliament Hill. More than 170 people were arrested over the past few days as authorities launched a massive crackdown on those gathered to protest against pandemic protocols. Authorities are wary of a resurgence, but as Liz Maddock reports, the streets of Ottawa are calm again for now.