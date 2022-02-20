WORLD
Ethiopia begins electricity production at its controversial dam
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the project, which has caused long-standing diplomatic tensions with Sudan and Egypt. Construction of the dam began in 2011, and while Addis Ababa sees the project as crucial for its economic growth, Egypt and Sudan fear the dam will reduce the flow of water to their countries. Advisor on Constitution Building and Governance at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, Adem Kassie Abebe joins us from The Hague to discuss the implications of the project.
