Whistle-blower data shows Credit Suisse linked to serious criminals
It's yet another scandal for Swiss lender, Credit Suisse. Several newspapers leaked details of some 18,000 accounts at the Swiss financial giant. Those accounts held more than $100 billion in assets and had been opened from the 1940s into the 2010s, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. For details, we spoke to Tom Stocks; a senior investigator at Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. #CreditSuisse #FinancialCrime #WhistleBlower
February 21, 2022
