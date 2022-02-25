WORLD
Are Russian troops in Belarus a permanent fixture?
All eyes are on the buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border. But Moscow has also deployed thousands of troops backed by warplanes to Belarus. It’s the largest military exercise between the two countries in decades. As tensions rise in eastern Europe… GUESTS Alexander Khara Former Advisor to Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Keir Giles Senior Fellow at Chatham House Franak Viačorka Political Advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Are Russian troops in Belarus a permanent fixture?
February 25, 2022
