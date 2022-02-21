Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Is There Still Time for a Diplomatic Solution?

The quest for a diplomatic solution in the face of an otherwise terrifying prospect of war on the European continent. Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit-level meeting that could happen as early as this week. But can Putin get the buffer that he wants between Russia and NATO, or will the threat of US sanctions push him further into a corner forcing him to retaliate? Guests: Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe Brussels