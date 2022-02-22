WORLD
Entry of Russian troops into separatist region sparks UN outcry
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting an outcry from Western leaders. The areas of Donetsk and Luhansk have seen fighting between Moscow-backed separatists and the Ukrainian military for 8 years, and the separatists have declared themselves breakaway regions. Now, Putin has begun what he calls a "peacekeeping operation" in eastern Ukraine. But Washington says that's not enough to trigger the full set of severe sanctions it promised to levy on Moscow if it mounted an invasion. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
February 22, 2022
